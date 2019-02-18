A French court on Monday permitted the screening of an award-winning film based on true stories of sexual abuse within the French Catholic clergy that defense lawyers for one of the accused priests had attempted to block from being displayed, judicial authorities said.
Bernard Preynat's defense unsuccessfully appealed on Feb. 1 to the Supreme Court in Paris with the aim of provisionally censuring the screening of François Ozon's "Gràce à Dieu" ("By the Grace of God"), which delves into the perspectives of three victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the French city of Lyon with a mix of indignation and empathy.