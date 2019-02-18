Francois Ozon, winner of the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for 'By the Grace of God' poses at the closing ceremony of the 69th annual Berlin International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS RENTZ / POOL

French director Francois Ozon arrives for the premiere of 'By the Grace of God' (Grace a Dieu) during the 69th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Francois Ozon poses with the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for 'By the Grace of God' at the closing and award ceremony of the 69th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

A French court on Monday permitted the screening of an award-winning film based on true stories of sexual abuse within the French Catholic clergy that defense lawyers for one of the accused priests had attempted to block from being displayed, judicial authorities said.

Bernard Preynat's defense unsuccessfully appealed on Feb. 1 to the Supreme Court in Paris with the aim of provisionally censuring the screening of François Ozon's "Gràce à Dieu" ("By the Grace of God"), which delves into the perspectives of three victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the French city of Lyon with a mix of indignation and empathy.