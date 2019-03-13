A Hermes artisan, the so-called 'imprimeur sur soie' (lit. silk-printer), at work during the press preview for the exhibition 'Hermes behind the scenes' at the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

A Hermes artisan, a so-called 'gantier' (lit. glove-maker), at work during the press preview for the exhibition 'Hermes behind the scenes' at the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

A Hermes artisan, a so-called 'peintre sur porcelaine' (lit. porcelain-painter), at work during the press preview for the exhibition 'Hermes behind the scenes' at the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

A Hermes artisan, a so-called 'sertisseur' (lit. jewel-setter), at work during the press preview for the exhibition 'Hermes behind the scenes' at the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

A Hermes artisan at work during the press preview for the exhibition 'Hermes behind the scenes' at the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

A Hermes artisan, a so-called 'Horloger' (lit. Watchmaker), at work during the press preview for the exhibition 'Hermes behind the scenes' at the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

French luxury goods house Hermès has unveiled the secrets behind its design and manufacturing process through an exhibition in Rome that showcases the delicate skill of some 4,500 artisans who work daily to create a vast range of leather accessories, jewelry, watches and home furnishings.

The Parisian fashion and lifestyle brand, founded in 1837, through the "Behind the Scenes" exhibition offers Italian audiences a chance to take a peek backstage at the Hermes studio and see first hand the full creative process of this iconic brand by watching 10 of its key artisans at work creating anything from handbags to gloves, scarves and even saddles.