Celebrated French actor Gerard Depardieu at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2016. EFE-EPA/ Ian Langsdon

Celebrated French actor Gerard Depardieu during a press conference at the Estoril y Lisboa Film Festival in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 13, 2016. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Pedro Santos

Gerard Depardieu, one of France's most celebrated actors, is under investigation for "rapes and sexual attacks" as a result of an accusation received on Aug. 27, French authorities said Thursday.

Depardieu, 69, who ceased residing in France in 2012, angered over the high taxes he was having to pay, "categorically (denies) any sexual attack or rape," his attorney, Herve Temime, told BFMTV television.