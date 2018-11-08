A Sotheby's employee displays the Queen Marie Antoinette Pearl and diamond pendant from the 18th century during a preview at the Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov 8, 2018. The item is part of the 'Royal Jewels from the Bourbon Parma Family' wich will take place Nov 14, 2018 in Geneva. EFE-EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

A Sotheby's employee displays a natural pearl and diamond necklace that once belonged to Marie Antoinette during a preview at the Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov 8, 2018. The item is part of the 'Royal Jewels from the Bourbon Parma Family' wich will take place Nov 14, 2018 in Geneva. EFE-EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

A Sotheby's employee displays a diamond ring bearing the initials MA for Marie Antoinette and containing a lock of her hair during a preview at the Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov 8, 2018. The item is part of the 'Royal Jewels from the Bourbon Parma Family' wich will take place Nov 14, 2018 in Geneva. EFE-EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

A Sotheby's employee displays a diamond tiara part of the collection of Maria Anna of Austria, during a preview at the Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov 8, 2018. The item is part of the 'Royal Jewels from the Bourbon Parma Family' wich will take place Nov 14, 2018 in Geneva. EFE-EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Jewels once worn by France's queen Marie Antoinette who was beheaded in the country's Revolution went on show in Switzerland on Thursday ahead of one of the most important royal jewelry auctions in recent times, as seen in images made available to epa.

The Sotheby's auction house in Geneva revealed the rare and personal lots as part of the “Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family” auction due to come under the hammer on Nov. 14, spanning centuries of European history from the reign of Louis XVI of France to the fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.