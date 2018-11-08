Jewels once worn by France's queen Marie Antoinette who was beheaded in the country's Revolution went on show in Switzerland on Thursday ahead of one of the most important royal jewelry auctions in recent times, as seen in images made available to epa.
The Sotheby's auction house in Geneva revealed the rare and personal lots as part of the “Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family” auction due to come under the hammer on Nov. 14, spanning centuries of European history from the reign of Louis XVI of France to the fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.