Charles Aznavour, the legendary French singer who inspired renowned musicians the world over, has died Monday at the age of 94, a press spokesperson said.

Born Shahnour Vaghinag Aznavourian to Armenian immigrants in Paris in 1924, Aznavour entered the world of music at the age of nine and went on to have a glittering career spanning over eight decades, during which time he wrote, or collaborated on, more than 1,200 songs.