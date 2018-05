French writer Fred Vargas poses for the media during the 'Black Week' festival in Gijon, Spain, July 18, 2009. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO MORANTE

French crime novelist Fred Vargas has won Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias award in literature, the foundation announced on Thursday.

The writer, whose real name is Frédérique Audouin-Rouzeau, had been up against 35 candidates from 21 countries for the accolade.