French writer Nicolas Mathieu arrives to the Drouant restaurant after winning the Goncourt Literary Prize 2018 for his book 'Les Enfants Apres Eux' (Their Children After Their), in Paris, France, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French author Nicolas Mathieu was on Wednesday awarded the prestigious Goncourt literary prize for his second novel, which follows the life of a group of adolescents over the span of four summers in the 1990s.

Mathieu, born in 1978 in the town of Épinal in eastern France, published "Leurs enfants après eux" ("The children who came after them") in Aug. 2018.