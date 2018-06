The work 'Self Portrait with Monkeys' (1943) by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo is displayed during a media preview of the exhibition 'Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up' at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Britain, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A galley assistant view boots and a leg-brace owned by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo displayed during a media preview of the exhibition 'Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up' at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Britain, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Make-up and personal items including a hand-made doll owned by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo are displayed during a media preview of the exhibition 'Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up' at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Britain, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Work and plaster cast corsets owned and used by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo are displayed during a media preview of the exhibition 'Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up' at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Britain, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A range of outfits worn by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo are displayed during a media preview of the exhibition 'Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up' at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Britain, 13 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

An exhibition bringing together hundreds of personal items that belonged to artist and cult figure Frida Kahlo for the first time outside of her native Mexico is soon to open in London, as witnessed by an epa-efe photojournalist in a sneak preview on Wednesday.

The exhibition, entitled "Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up" and showcasing items of clothing and artifacts that belonged to Kahlo, will open Saturday and run until Nov. 4 at the Victoria and Albert Museum.