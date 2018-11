Former Rome Mayor Walter Veltroni pays his respects to the late Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci who lies in repose at the City Hall in Rome, Italy, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Italian actress Stefania Sandrelli (L) pays her respects to the late Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci as his coffin lies in repose at the City Hall in Rome, Italy, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore pays his respect to the late Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci as his coffin lies in repose at the City Hall in Rome, Italy, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Film lovers, friends, family and colleagues bid their last farewell to Italian Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci on Tuesday as his body lay in an open coffin at the City Hall in Rome.

Following the celebrated director's death Monday aged 77 flocks of film starlets and fellow directors visited Bertolucci's open casket in Rome to pay homage to the master behind acclaimed films such as "Last Tango in Paris" and "The Little Emperor."