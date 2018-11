The Little Cloud balloon floats down Central Park West during the 92nd-annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, on Nov. 22, 2018. The annual parade, which began in 1924, features giant character balloons floating above the streets of Manhattan. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The Elf On The Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 92nd-annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, on Nov. 22, 2018.

The Universal Nutcracker balloon floats down Central Park West during the 92nd-annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, on Nov. 22, 2018.

The Ronald McDonald balloon floats down Central Park West during the 92nd-annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, New York, USA, on Nov. 22, 2018.

Some 3.5 million New Yorkers and tourists braved unseasonably cold temperatures in Manhattan on Thursday to observe the latest edition of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Strong winds cast doubt on the viability of this year's event, which has been organized for the past 92 years in the Big Apple by the New York-based Macy's department store chain.