A detail of the mural by Italian leading Futurist artist Giacomo Balla (1871-1958) that had been missing for a century - Bal Tic Tac (1921) - was discovered on the ground floor of a building owned by the Bank of Italy in Rome, Italy, 19 October 2018. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

A general view of the mural by Italian leading Futurist artist Giacomo Balla (1871-1958) that had been missing for a century - Bal Tic Tac (1921) - was discovered on the ground floor of a building owned by the Bank of Italy in Rome, Italy, 19 October 2018. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

A detail of the mural by Italian leading Futurist artist Giacomo Balla (1871-1958) that had been missing for a century - Bal Tic Tac (1921) - was discovered on the ground floor of a building owned by the Bank of Italy in Rome, Italy, 19 October 2018. EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

A huge mural painted by Italian futurist artist Giacomo Balla that had been missing for almost a century has been rediscovered in a bank in the capital Rome, art historians said Friday.

"Bal Tic Tac," an 80-square-meter artwork painted in 1921 that was believed to have been destroyed, was rediscovered on the walls and ceiling of the ground floor of a building that is now owned by the Bank of Italy.