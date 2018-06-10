Argentine film director Diego Gachassin said that if "human rights are being violated" there is the possibility that a film can be made about it.

"I believe that wherever there are human rights being harmed, there's a chance of making a film. There's a conflict and a possibility of telling something about the reality and proposing something better. Human rights are one more issue that's interesting for film," the director told EFE within the framework of an international film and human rights festival in Montevideo.