TV series 'Game of Thrones' enthusiasts attend the exhibit 'Game of Thrones: the touring exhibition' in Barcelona, Catalonia, north eastern Spain, Feb.10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Quique Garcia

British actor Kit Harington (C-R) as John Snow and British Emilia Clarke (C) as Daenerys Targaryen during the shooting of the seventh season of the HBO TV's series 'Game of Thrones' held at the beach of Itzurun in the village of Zumaia, Basque Country, Spain, Oct. 27, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

The cast of Game of Thrones poses with the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series at the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Sep. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

The 8th and final season of the epic fantasy series, Game of Throne, will premiere on Apr.14, HBO announced on Sunday, releasing the first teaser of one of the most-watched TV shows of all time.

The channel made the announcement on the official GoT twitter account by releasing the teaser showing Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) walking down a dark hallway.