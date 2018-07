The chairman and CEO of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Hayma Washington, takes part in a ceremony on 12 July 2018 in which the nominees in the 2018 edition of the Emmy Awards were announced. EPA-EFE/Mike Nelson

American actors Samira Wiley (right) and Ryan Eggold announce the Emmy nominees for outstanding actor in limited series or movie during a ceremony on 12 July 2018 in Hollywood, California. EPA-EFE/Mike Nelson

American fantasy drama television series "Game of Thrones," whose seventh season was not eligible for the 2017 Emmy Awards due to a delayed start date, more than made up for that absence by racking up the most nominations (22) this year.

The nominations were announced Thursday in Los Angeles.