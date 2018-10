An Oscar statuette stands prior to receiving a paint touch-up during preparations for the 89th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK

Gangster drama "Hidden Man" directed by Jiang Wen, will be China's official entry in the Best Foreign Language Film category for Oscars 2019, China Global Television Network reported Wednesday.

Hidden Man, adapted from a novel by Zhang Beihai, tells the story of a young man returning to Beijing in the 1930s, shortly before the Japanese invasion, to solve a five-year-old murder.