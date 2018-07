The National Library of Argentina has assembled an exhibition of the nation's comic strips, which have always been a powerful weapon in the South American country to the point of inspiring revolutions; some material at the show are seen in this photo of June 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Cristina Terceiro

Argentine comic strips have always been a powerful weapon in the South American country to the point of inspiring revolutions, a feature that identifies them around the world and which the National Library has now assembled in an exhibition of their history.

"Gems of Argentine Comics" is the "first" and "very concise anthology" prepared by the National Library's recently inaugurated Center of Argentine Comics and Graphic Humor, its director Jose Maria Gutierrez told EFE.