Exhibit showcasing the work of Barthélemy Menn at the Art and History Museum in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 25, 2018. EFE/IVET PUIG

Geneva's Art and History Museum on Saturday unveiled a new exhibit showcasing the work and methods of the 19th-century Swiss painter, teacher and draftsman Barthélemy Menn amid centennial celebrations of the death of his most renowned student, Ferdinand Hodler, Switzerland's preeminent visual artist.

The museum, which possesses a collection of more than 3,000 works by Menn (1815-93), selected 130 of his best pieces _ including watercolors, oil paintings, drawings and lithographs _ to highlight the evolution of his art, from well-known landscape paintings to the portraits and figures he perfected in his later years.