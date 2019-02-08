Late English singer-songwriter George Michael's private art collection featuring some 200 artworks with pieces valued at anywhere between 400 pounds to 1.5 million pounds ($518- $1.9 million) is set to go under the hammer at Christie's London branch next month, the auction house said in a statement Friday.

The "George Michael Collection" featuring 75 artworks by artists from the renowned Young British Art (YBA) movement — a group of artists from the late 1980s and 1990s known for their often shocking content characterized by pushing the limits of decency and, as such, garnering much media attention — will go on auction on Mar. 14 with the remaining 130 YBA works to be sold in a second lot online between Mar. 8-15, the auction house announced.