Art student Tomas Kleiner does daily chores in a diving container while people take pictures of him in Duesseldorf, Germany, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

In the western German city of Dusseldorf, an art student did his household chores in an apartment that at first glance was completely average but for one exception: it was entirely under water, as documented by epa on Wednesday.

The Underwater Life Design street installation was a thesis project masterminded by two students from the Dusseldorf Art Academy.