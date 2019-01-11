A special edition of the forthcoming Berlin International Film Festival's bear-shaped awards, based on a 1932 design by a German sculptor, was previewed on Friday, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.
The Noack Foundry in Berlin – a well-known arts studio which has been run by the same family for four generations since 1897 – broke out a still-sizzling brass bear sculpture from its cast based on a model by artist and socialite Renée Sintenis (1888-1965) in preparation for the festival's awards ceremony.