Sculptors pour molten brass to produce a Berlinale film festival bear award, based on a 1932 design by German sculptor Renée Sintenis, at the Noack foundry in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM BERRY

Sculptor Timur Hepting produces a Berlinale film festival bear award, based on a 1932 design by German artist Renée Sintenis, at the Noack foundry in Berlin, Germany, Jan.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM BERRY

Completed golden (left) and silver Berlinale film festival bear awards, the top prizes at the film festival, based on a 1932 design by German sculptor Renée Sintenis, are seen at the Noack foundry in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM BERRY

A special edition of the forthcoming Berlin International Film Festival's bear-shaped awards, based on a 1932 design by a German sculptor, was previewed on Friday, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The Noack Foundry in Berlin – a well-known arts studio which has been run by the same family for four generations since 1897 – broke out a still-sizzling brass bear sculpture from its cast based on a model by artist and socialite Renée Sintenis (1888-1965) in preparation for the festival's awards ceremony.