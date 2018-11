The painting 'Evocation du village natale' by French artist Marc Chagall 500.000 Euro on display at the Cologne Fine Art fair at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

The painting 'Abstract Image' of 1984 by German artist Gerhard Richter estimated on 3.8 Mio. Euro on display at the Cologne Fine Art fair at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

The bronze sculpture 'Judith' (R) and the painting 'The Wrestler' (L) by German artist Markus Luepertz on display at the Cologne Fine Art fair at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

The polychrome synthetic resin project 'Five Flavor Frida' (C) by US artist Mel Ramos on display at the Cologne Fine Art fair at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany,Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

The Cologne Fine Art fair was previewed on Wednesday with a spectacular array of pieces of art, design and collectibles from all epochs, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The art fair, taking place in the heart of Cologne in western Germany, is set to feature arts, crafts and antiquities from two millennia represented by 88 galleries from nine countries.