The German Minister for State and Culture on Tuesday returned a painting by a French painter to relatives of the original owner in the government's fifth case of restitution of looted art by the Nazis during World War II (1939-49).
"Portrait of a Seated Young Woman" by Thomas Couture (1815-1879) was returned to its rightful owners in a ceremony in Berlin as part of a large operation to find the original patrons of some 1,500 artworks — known as the Kunstfund Gurlitt — that had been looted by the Nazis and were found in an apartment in Schwabing, Munich, in 2012.