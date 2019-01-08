A photographer takes picture of the painting "Portrait of a seated woman" by Thomas Couture during a handover ceremony at the Martin-Gropius-Bau in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

(L-R) Franz Reiner Wolfgang Joachim Kleinertz, the son in law, Maria de Las Mercedes Estrada, the granddaughter of Georges Mandel and State Secretary for Culture Monika Gruetters attend a handover ceremony at the Martin-Gropius-Bau in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Franz Reiner Wolfgang Joachim Kleinertz, the son in law of Georges Mandel, speaks during a handover ceremony at the Martin-Gropius-Bau in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Franz Reiner Wolfgang Joachim Kleinertz (L), the son in law, and Maria de Las Mercedes Estrada (R), the granddaughter of Georges Mandel attend a handover ceremony at the Martin-Gropius-Bau in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

The German Minister for State and Culture on Tuesday returned a painting by a French painter to relatives of the original owner in the government's fifth case of restitution of looted art by the Nazis during World War II (1939-49).

"Portrait of a Seated Young Woman" by Thomas Couture (1815-1879) was returned to its rightful owners in a ceremony in Berlin as part of a large operation to find the original patrons of some 1,500 artworks — known as the Kunstfund Gurlitt — that had been looted by the Nazis and were found in an apartment in Schwabing, Munich, in 2012.