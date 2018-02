A handout photo made available by the Berlinale shows a scene from the movie 'Isle of Dogs'. The film runs in the official competition of the 68th Berlin Film Festival that runs from 15 to 25 February 2018. EPA/BERLINALE/HANDOUT

Spanish photographer Chema Prado, member of the jury of the 68th International Berlin Film Festival, speaks to journalists at a press conference at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 15 February 2018. EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Belgian actress Cecile de France, member of the jury of the 68th International Berlin Film Festival, speaks to journalists at a press conference at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 15 February 2018. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

German director Tom Tykwer, president of the jury of the 68th International Berlin Film Festival, speaks to journalists at a press conference at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 15 February 2018. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Members of the jury of the 68th International Berlin Film Festival (L-R), Belgian actress Cecile de France, Spanish photographer Chema Prado, US film critic Stephanie Zacharek, German director Tom Tykwer, Japanese composer Ryuichi Sacamoto and US film producer Adele Romanskic pose for photographers at the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 15 February 2018. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The international jury of the Berlinale film festival was presented Thursday as faces from the movie industry and members of the public readied themselves for the 68th edition of the event to start.

The jury members spoke at a press conference before the screening of the first movie to be presented in competition: "Isle of Dogs," an animation film by United States director Wes Anderson.