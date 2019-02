Costumed revellers pose for the photographers during the traditional 'Weiberfastnacht' (Women's Carnival Day or Fat Thursday) carnival in Cologne, Germany, Feb 28, 2019. The Thursday of the 'Old Wives' heralds the beginning of the street carnival. Cologne celebrates its 'fifth season of the year' as carnival is called, until Ash Wednesday on Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIRSTEN NEUMANN

The western German city of Cologne celebrated its Women's Carnival Day, locally known as "Weiberfastnacht," on Thursday as part of a week-long street festival to mark the carnival season.

Carnival holds so much importance in Cologne that it is known as the fifth season of the year, with its main event set to take place next Monday with a parade marking "Rosenmontag" or Rose Monday, giving way to one of Europe's largest street festivals.