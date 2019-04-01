A special Alberto Giacometti exhibition that juxtaposes works by several of the acclaimed sculptor's favorite artists alongside his own stylized and fragile-looking pieces previewed on Monday as part of the Prado Museum's bicentenary celebrations.
"Alberto Giacometti in the Museo del Prado," is the title of the exhibition set to launch later this week for a show Miguel Falomir, director of the world-renowned Spanish gallery, said is to be "iconic and would remain as one of the most powerful images of the Prado."