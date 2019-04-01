The sculpture 'Tall Woman I' by artist Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966) is seen at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paco Campos

The sculpture 'Eli Lotar III (Seated)' by artist Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966) is seen at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, 01 Apr.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paco Campos

Sculptures by artist Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966) are seen at the hall where Velazquez's 'Las Meninas' are shown in El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paco Campos

The sculptures 'Women of Venice' (from I to VIII) by artist Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966) are shown seen at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paco Campos

The sculpture 'Standing Woman' by artist Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966) is seen at the hall where Velazquez's 'Las Meninas' are shown in El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paco Campos

The sculpture 'The Walking Man II' by artist Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966) is seen at the hall where Velazquez's 'Las Meninas' are shown in El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paco Campos

A special Alberto Giacometti exhibition that juxtaposes works by several of the acclaimed sculptor's favorite artists alongside his own stylized and fragile-looking pieces previewed on Monday as part of the Prado Museum's bicentenary celebrations.

"Alberto Giacometti in the Museo del Prado," is the title of the exhibition set to launch later this week for a show Miguel Falomir, director of the world-renowned Spanish gallery, said is to be "iconic and would remain as one of the most powerful images of the Prado."