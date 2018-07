Jeff Goldblum poses with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Hollywood, California, USA, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK

Lovers of the iconic dinosaur film "Jurassic Park" wandering around central London would be delighted to find a giant statue of a bare-chested Jeff Goldblum lying seductively near Tower Bridge, as seen in images released Thursday by epa.

Goldblum played the infamous Dr Ian Malcolm in several films from the Jurassic series, which on Monday celebrated its 25th year of both terrifying and fascinating audiences with the story of a park where dinosaurs have been brought back to life.