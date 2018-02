Director Isabel Coixet (c.) and the producers of her film "The Bookshop" pose with the Goya statuettes it won at the 32nd Goya Awards held at the Mariott Auditorium Hotel in Madrid on Feb. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA-EPA/Javier Lizon.

"The Bookshop" directed by Isabel Coixet (l.) is awarded the Best Film prize during the 32nd Goya Awards, held at the Marriott Auditorium Hotel in Madrid on Feb. 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Chema Moya

Spanish producer Isabel Coixet poses with her Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay statuettes for "The Bookshop" after the 32nd Goya Awards, held at the Marriott Auditorium Hotel, in Madrid, Spain, 03 February 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Lizon

The film that won the most honors in Spain's 32nd Goyas Awards with 10 prizes was "Giant," but the top prize, the Best Film prize, went to "The Bookshop," as did the awards for Best Director (Isabel Coixet) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

On this night of prizewinners, the film that got the most was "Giant," which for much of the evening looked like winning the 13 Goyas its makers wer aiming for.