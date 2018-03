Staff hold Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's work 'Femme au beret et a la robe quadrillee (Marie-Therese Walter)' at Sotheby's auction house in London, Britain, Feb 22, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ANDY RAIN

Christie's auctioneer and global president, Jussi Pylkkanen (L) takes the winning hammer bid of 400 million US dollars on the painting 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci, circa 1500, at Christie's auction house in New York, New York, USA, Nov 15, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/PETER FOLEY

Christie's staff look over Leonardo da Vinci's painting 'Salvator Mundi' at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, Oct 24, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ANDY RAIN

After two years of declining sales, the global art market showed increased sales in 2017, according to a report released Thursday.

The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report said in its latest publication that total art sales in 2017 were estimated at $63.7 billion (51.54 billion euros), a 12 percent year-on-year increase.