The jury at the Berlinale 2018 Awards, presided by German director Tom Tykwer, risked awarding the Golden Bear to Romania's controversial "Touch Me Not," while rewarding Latin America's film industry with two Silver Bears for Paraguay's "The Heiress" and another for Mexico's "Museum."

The Best Film award for "Touch Me Not" is likely to spark controversy with its long scenes exploring sex, sadomasochism and intimacy of every degree.