(L-R) Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer arrive for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Rachel Brosnahan arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Sandra Oh (L) and Andy Samberg arrive for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Golden Globes honor "The Kominsky Method" and bid farewell to "The Americans"

The 76th edition of the Golden Globes rewarded the comedy "The Kominsky Method" on Sunday, said farewell to the espionage drama "The Americans" with honors, and recognized "The Assassination of Gianni Versace".

The awards are organized annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.