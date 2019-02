Peter Farrelly winner of the Best Picture Award and Best Original Screenplay for 'Green Book' poses in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Jim Burke (L) Charles B. Wessler (2L) Nick Vallelonga (L) Peter Farrelly (C) and Brian Currie (R) winners Best Original Screenplay for 'Green Book' pose in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Mahershala Ali (L) winner of Best Supporting Actor for 'Green Book,' and Regina King (R) winner of Best Supporting Actress for 'If Beale Street Could Talk,' pose in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

(L-R) Rami Malek holds his Oscar for Actor in a leading Role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Olivia Colman holds her award for Actress in a Leading Role for 'The Favourite,' Regina King holds her award for 'Actress in a Supporting Role for 'If Beale Street Could Talk' and Mahershala Ali holds his award for Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Green Book' as they pose in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

"Green Book", Peter Farrelly's first foray into the genre of drama after making his name with a series of blockbuster comedies, won big at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday with three awards, including the coveted Best Picture.

The film, which tells the story of US jazz pianist Dan Shirley's tour of the racially segregated US Deep South in the 1960s, also saw Mahershala Ali win the Best Supporting Actor award, as well as grabbing the award for Best Original Screenplay.