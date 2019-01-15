The artwork 'Loxodonta' (2017) by French artist Daniel Firman is displayed in the exhibition 'At the Factory: 10 Artists, 10 Individual Practices' at Pilevneli gallery in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

The artwork 'Collision (Xavier)' (2018) by French artist Daniel Firman is displayed in the exhibition 'At the Factory: 10 Artists, 10 Individual Practices' at Pilevneli gallery in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

The artwork 'Weed #440' (2018) by American artist Tony Matelli is displayed in the exhibition 'At the Factory: 10 Artists, 10 Individual Practices' at Pilevneli gallery in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

The artwork 'Brian (small version)' (2018) by Belgian artist Hans Op De Beeck is displayed in the exhibition 'At the Factory: 10 Artists, 10 Individual Practices' at Pilevneli gallery in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

People take pictures in front of the artwork 'Bosphorus' (2018) by Turkish artist Refik Anadol in the exhibition 'At the Factory: 10 Artists, 10 Individual Practices' at Pilevneli gallery in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

The artworks 'Woman (Bananas)' (2018) by American artist Tony Matelli is displayed in the exhibition 'At the Factory: 10 Artists, 10 Individual Practices' at Pilevneli gallery in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A group exhibition featuring works by 10 well-known international contemporary artists has gone on display to mark the launch of a new exhibition space belonging to an Istanbul art gallery, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist on Tuesday.

The Turkish Pilevneli art gallery opened its new 4,000 square meters (13,123 square feet) space in downtown Istanbul's Mecidiyeköy neighborhood with "At the Factory: 10 Artists, 10 Individual Practices," featuring a piece from Daniel Firman's "Elephant Series," a large elephant suspended precariously from the ceiling by its trunk rolled up around a piece of fabric.