Chilean producer Juan de Dios Larrain speaks after receiving the Ibero-American Mayahuel Award during the 34th International Film Festival of Guadalajara, in Guadalajara, Mexico, 13 March 2019. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Chilean producer Juan de Dios Larrain speaks after receiving the Ibero-American Mayahuel Award during the 34th International Film Festival of Guadalajara, in Guadalajara, Mexico, 13 March 2019. EPA-EFE / Francisco Guasco

Chilean producer Juan de Dios Larrain speaks after receiving the Ibero-American Mayahuel Award during the 34th International Film Festival of Guadalajara, in Guadalajara, Mexico, 13 March 2019. EPA-EFE / Francisco Guasco

Chilean producer Juan de Dios Larrain has been awarded the Ibero-American Mayahuel Prize for career achievement in film at the Guadalajara International Film Festival (FICG).

Larrain, founder of production company Fabula, thanked the festival's organizers on Wednesday after receiving the honor, saying that the event became his "home" when it welcomed his first films, helping him "polish his craft."