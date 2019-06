The painting The Death of Michael Stewart is displayed as part of the exhibit Basquiat's Defacement: The Untold Story, at the Guggenheim Museum in New York on Thursday, June 20. EFE-EPA/Alba Vigaray

Visitors tour the exhibit Basquiat's Defacement: The Untold Story at Guggenheim Museum in New York on Thursday, June 20. EFE-EPA/Alba Vigaray

A visitor gazes at paintings by Jean-Michel Basquiat at the Guggenheim Museum in New York on Thursday, June 20. EFE-EPA/Alba Vigaray

Jean-Michel Basquiat's unfiltered take on the 1983 death in police custody of African American graffiti artist Michael Stewart is the keystone of a new exhibition at New York's Guggenheim Museum.

Basquiat (1960-1988) painted The Death of Michael Stewart - also known as Defacement - on a wall of the studio of his friend and fellow artist Keith Haring.