The organizers of the Venice International Film Festival announced on Monday their decision to select Mexican cinematographer Guillermo del Toro to preside over this year's International Jury.
The world's oldest film festival, founded in 1932 and today regarded as one of the world's three most important such events along with Cannes and Berlin, will take place Aug. 29 – Sept. 8 with Del Toro, who is currently riding on a wave after his latest film, "The Shape of Water" accrued 13 nominations and is considered a front-runner to win the Best Director Oscar at this year's 90th edition on Mar. 4, presiding.