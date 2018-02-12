Mexican director Guillermo del Toro (R) poses for a selfie as he arrives for the screening of the movie 'Shape Of Water' during the 42nd annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, Sep 11, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/WARREN TODA

Guillermo del Toro holds the award for Best Director for 'The Shape of Water' in the press room during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan 7, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/MIKE NELSON

Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro holds the Golden Lion award he received for his movie 'The Shape of Water' during the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival award ceremony in Venice, Italy, Sep 9, 2017.EPA-EFE (FILE) /ETTORE FERRARI

The organizers of the Venice International Film Festival announced on Monday their decision to select Mexican cinematographer Guillermo del Toro to preside over this year's International Jury.

The world's oldest film festival, founded in 1932 and today regarded as one of the world's three most important such events along with Cannes and Berlin, will take place Aug. 29 – Sept. 8 with Del Toro, who is currently riding on a wave after his latest film, "The Shape of Water" accrued 13 nominations and is considered a front-runner to win the Best Director Oscar at this year's 90th edition on Mar. 4, presiding.