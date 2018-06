Guns of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 gun salute to mark Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh's birthday in Hyde Park in London, Britain, 11 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepare to fire a 41 gun salute to mark Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh's birthday in Hyde Park in London, Britain, 11 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh waves as he is discharged from the King Edward VII hospital in central London, Britain, 09 June 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/KAREL PRINSLOO

Smoke clears as the guns of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 gun salute to mark Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh's birthday in Hyde Park in London, Britain, 11 June 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Prince Philip, husband of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II, has turned 97; an occasion that on Monday was celebrated with a 41-gun salute in London's Hyde Park, as witnessed by an epa-efe photojournalist.

As per tradition, members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired off the rounds as part of official celebrations marking the Duke of Edinburgh's birthday, which was on Sunday.