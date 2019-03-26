Harry Potter's scar has been with him every step of his career, but actor Daniel Radcliffe of the new surrealistic series "Miracle Workers," told EFE that as the years go by, the fame he earned playing the young wizard, far from becoming a burden, is more like a gift.
"Honestly, it's lovely. I think people expect me to find it oppressive that people are still talking about it, but there is a generation of people who grew up with us and that's a real honor. When someone comes up to me and says like 'you were a huge part of my childhood'...The idea that I could occupy that space for someone is, just, you know...amazing," he said.