Scene from the series "Miracle Workers" with (l. to r.) actress Geraldine Viswanathan as the angel Eliza, and actors Daniel Radcliffe as the angel Craig, Steve Buscemi as God and Karan Soni as Sanjay; Radcliffe is still largely known for his role as the young wizard Harry Potter. EFE-EPA/TNT-Turner/File

Shot of actor Daniel Radcliffe as the angel Craig in the series "Miracle Workers," and who first gained movie fame in the role of the young wizard Harry Potter, a renown that stays with him and, as he says, far from being a burden is more like a gift. EFE-EPA/TNT-Turner/File

Shot of actor Daniel Radcliffe as the angel Craig in the series "Miracle Workers," and who first gained movie fame in the role of the young wizard Harry Potter, a renown that stays with him and, as he says, far from being a burden is more like a gift. EFE-EPA/TNT-Turner/File

Harry Potter's scar has been with him every step of his career, but actor Daniel Radcliffe of the new surrealistic series "Miracle Workers," told EFE that as the years go by, the fame he earned playing the young wizard, far from becoming a burden, is more like a gift.

"Honestly, it's lovely. I think people expect me to find it oppressive that people are still talking about it, but there is a generation of people who grew up with us and that's a real honor. When someone comes up to me and says like 'you were a huge part of my childhood'...The idea that I could occupy that space for someone is, just, you know...amazing," he said.