A general view at the preview of the exhibition 'Harry Potter: the exhibition' at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan, Italy, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

A general view on Hermione Granger's wand on display at the preview of the exhibition 'Harry Potter: the exhibition' at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan, Italy, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

A general view on costumes on display at the preview of the exhibition 'Harry Potter: the exhibition' at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan, Italy, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Fans of Harry Potter will soon have the chance to see items from J.K Rowling's world of wizardry at a new exhibition opening in Milan, as documented in epa-efe images Thursday.

For Harry Potter enthusiasts hoping to catch a glimpse of the magic on Italian soil, Milan would offer the only chance as part of a European tour of "Harry Potter: The Exhibition."