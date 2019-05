Scene from the documentary film "Harvest Season" showing Mexican agricultural worker Rene Reyes in a California vineyard; the film debuts this Monday on PBS and explores the influence and importance of Mexicans in California's wine production. EFE-EPA/Roberto Guerra/File

Scene from the documentary film "Harvest Season" showing winery owner Gustavo Branbila labeling his bottles; the film debuts this Monday on PBS and explores the influence and importance of Mexicans in California's wine production. EFE-EPA/Roberto Guerra/File

Scene from the documentary film "Harvest Season" showing entrepreneur Vanessa Robledo walking through a vineyard; the film debuts this Monday on PBS and explores the influence and importance of Mexicans in California's wine production. EFE-EPA/Roberto Guerra/File

From migrants crossing the border to work in vineyards to oenologists to winery owners, the television documentary "Harvest Season," which debuts this Monday on PBS, explores the influence and importance of Mexicans in California's wine production.

Napa County, that magnet for wine lovers, is the setting for this film, which not only tells the stories of Mexicans involved in this industry, but also takes a fleeting glance at the passion this drink has sparked over the centuries.