A handout photo provided by Fox-HBO shows actors (L-R) Arturo del Puerto, Juliette Lewis and Brett Gelman during a scene from the series 'Camping', set to premiere on Oct. 14, 2018, on HBO. EPA-EFE/Anne Marie/Fox-HBO

"Camping," a comedy series starring Jennifer Garner and David Tennant, written and produced by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner (who produced "Girls"), is set to premiere Sunday on HBO.

The series follows the story of Kathryn (played by Garner), an obsessive and controlling woman who decides to go camping with her husband (Tennant) to celebrate his birthday along with close friends and family.