Herens cows lock horns in front of the iconic Matterhorn mountain during the 'Reine du Cervin' (queen of the Matterhorn) cow fights in the alpine resort of Zermatt, Switzerland, 19 August 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A man holds the horn of a Herens cow during the 'Reine du Cervin' (queen of the Matterhorn) cow fights in the alpine resort of Zermatt, Switzerland, 19 August 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Hérens cows in a Swiss alpine resort were on Sunday locking horns as part of cattle fighting competition at which a new "queen" would emerge.

The "Reine du Cervin," or Queen of the Matterhorn cow fighting event took place in Zermatt in the Canton of Valais, which is home to the Hérens breed of cow.