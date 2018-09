Sylvia Acevedo, an aerospace engineer, entrepreneur and now CEO of the Girl Scouts, said in an interview with EFE that she believed in the importance of not giving up even when the answer was "no" and that was the message of her new book.

"Path to the Stars: My Journey from Girl Scout to Rocket Scientist" tells the story of a girl whose dreams came true because she worked hard and developed the tools needed to reach her goals.