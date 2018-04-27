A history enthusiast dressed in US Army uniform from World War II folds an American flag during the 'Convoy of Liberty' in Prague, Czech Republic, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

History enthusiasts dressed in US Army uniform from World War II prepare for the 'Convoy of Liberty' in Prague, Czech Republic, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A bride poses for a picture as a history enthusiast (C) dressed in US Army uniform from World War II prespares for the 'Convoy of Liberty' in Prague, Czech Republic, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

US Army jeep from World War II drives during the 'Convoy of Liberty' in Prague, Czech Republic, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

There were stars and stripes in the center of the Czech capital Prague on Friday as a historical reenactment got underway to commemorate the United States military role in the liberation of the western part of the Czech Republic from Nazi occupation in World War II, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Reenactors dressed in period US military costume saluted the US national anthem and drove old army jeeps through the cobbled streets of central Prague in an evocative ceremony to mark the Convoy of Liberty.