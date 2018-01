View of an armor-plated Mercedes-Benz 770K Grosser Offener Tourenwagen manufactured especially for Hitler and seized by the US Army in 1945 at the end of World War II. EPA-EFE/Worldwide Auctioneers

Adolf Hitler's "Super Mercedes" will be put up for sale on Jan. 17 during a classic automobile auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, and - if a buyer is found - part of the funds collected will be used for educational ends.

Worldwide Auctioneers confirmed that one of the items to be auctioned off is an armor-plated Mercedes-Benz 770K Grosser Offener Tourenwagen manufactured especially for Hitler and seized by the US Army in 1945 at the end of World War II.