Enthusiasts dressed as characters from the fantasy novel 'The Hobbit' by British writer J. R. R. Tolkien take part in a reenactment of the 'Battle of the Five Armies' near Doksy, Czech Republic, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Enthusiasts dressed as characters from the fantasy novel 'The Hobbit' by British writer J. R. R. Tolkien take part in a reenactment of the 'Battle of the Five Armies' near Doksy, Czech Republic, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

An enthusiast dressed as a character from the fantasy novel 'The Hobbit' by British writer J. R. R. Tolkien takes part in a reenactment of the 'Battle of the Five Armies' near Doksy, Czech Republic, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

An enthusiast dressed as a character from the fantasy novel 'The Hobbit' by British writer J. R. R. Tolkien takes part in a reenactment of the 'Battle of the Five Armies' near Doksy, Czech Republic, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

An enthusiast dressed as a character from the fantasy novel 'The Hobbit' by British writer J. R. R. Tolkien takes part in a reenactment of the 'Battle of the Five Armies' near Doksy, Czech Republic, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

An enthusiast dressed as a character from the fantasy novel 'The Hobbit' by British writer J. R. R. Tolkien takes part in a reenactment of the 'Battle of the Five Armies' near Doksy, Czech Republic, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Enthusiasts dressed as characters from the fantasy novel 'The Hobbit' by British writer J. R. R. Tolkien take part in a reenactment of the 'Battle of the Five Armies' near Doksy, Czech Republic, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Enthusiasts dressed as characters from the fantasy novel 'The Hobbit' by British writer J. R. R. Tolkien take part in a reenactment of the 'Battle of the Five Armies' near Doksy, Czech Republic, 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Hundreds of hardcore Hobbit aficionados convened in a forest in the Czech Republic this weekend to re-enact a famous battle from J. R. R. Tolkien's classic fantasy novel "The Hobbit," as witnessed by an epa-efe journalist who followed the action amid the trees.

The "Battle of Five Armies," which takes place at the end of the story, saw its participants decked out in elaborate costumes as they took on the roles of characters who hobbit Bilbo Baggins encounters during his treasure-hunting quest to Lonely Mountain.