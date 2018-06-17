Hundreds of hardcore Hobbit aficionados convened in a forest in the Czech Republic this weekend to re-enact a famous battle from J. R. R. Tolkien's classic fantasy novel "The Hobbit," as witnessed by an epa-efe journalist who followed the action amid the trees.
The "Battle of Five Armies," which takes place at the end of the story, saw its participants decked out in elaborate costumes as they took on the roles of characters who hobbit Bilbo Baggins encounters during his treasure-hunting quest to Lonely Mountain.