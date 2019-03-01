An exemplary canvass by English painter David Hockney, which was pivotal for the artist's career and one of his most widely-acclaimed works, was unveiled Friday at Christie's auction house in London as it was set to go under the hammer in the coming week as part of a wider sale, the institution said in a statement.

Hockney's "Henry Geldzahler and Christopher Scott" (1969), considered one of a series of paintings which marked a turning point for the artist, putting him firmly in the spotlight, depicts Geldzahler, the legendary curator of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and a life-long friend of Hockney's, alongside his partner Scott in what has now become an emblematic artwork that many consider a masterpiece.