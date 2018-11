English artist David Hockney's 'Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)' is displayed during a Christie's auction preview in Hong Kong, China, 27 September 2018. Hockney's Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) will be auctioned during the Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Sale on 15 November 2018 at Christie's in New York, USA. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

British painter David Hockney's 1972 painting "Portrait of an Artist (Pool With Two Figures)" reached a new record price for a living artist's work when it was sold Thursday for more than $90 million, including taxes and fees, at a Christie's auction in New York.

The painting, bidding for which already reached $60 million within a few seconds, easily surpassed the previous historical figure of $58.4 million, which was paid for one of the "Balloon Dog" of American Jeff Koons in 2013.