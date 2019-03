A visitor looks at paintings during the preview of the exhibition 'Hockney - Van Gogh: The Joy of Nature' at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT

A visitor looks at paintings during the preview of the exhibition 'Hockney - Van Gogh: The Joy of Nature' at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT

David Hockney and Vincent van Gogh's landscape paintings are separated by a century of time but, exhibited face to face in Amsterdam, they shine in the same way, speak the same language and spark the same joy.

The humor and character in English artist Hockney's work outstrip that of Van Gogh but the Dutch master's way of interpreting the countryside is unmistakable, according to Edwin Becker, curator at the Joy of Nature exhibition at the Van Gogh Museum.