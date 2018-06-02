The Hola Mexico Film Festival (HMFF), the largest Mexican film festival to be held outside the country, has kicked off in Southern California with the screening of the romantic comedy "A Ti Te Queria Encontrar" (I Was Looking for You) and will run through June 9.
"We're doing well on this 10th anniversary. We're happy because the festival has grown a lot. I started alone in a room for four days and with 10 films, and now I have seven agencies, 10 people working full-time, a total of 30 films and four theaters," HMFF's founder-director, Samuel Douek, told EFE.