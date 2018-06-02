Actress Fabiola Guajardo poses on the red carpet before the start of the 10th edition of the Hola Mexico Film Festival in Los Angeles. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

Actor Andres Almeida arrives for the start of the HOLA Mexico film festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

Actress Cassandra Ciangherotti arrives for the opening night of the Hola Mexico film festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo

The Hola Mexico Film Festival (HMFF), the largest Mexican film festival to be held outside the country, has kicked off in Southern California with the screening of the romantic comedy "A Ti Te Queria Encontrar" (I Was Looking for You) and will run through June 9.

"We're doing well on this 10th anniversary. We're happy because the festival has grown a lot. I started alone in a room for four days and with 10 films, and now I have seven agencies, 10 people working full-time, a total of 30 films and four theaters," HMFF's founder-director, Samuel Douek, told EFE.