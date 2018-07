Thai people and officials travel along a road toward the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thai soldiers walk along a path during rescue operations to save a soccer team from Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

US director Jon M. Chu poses during the photocall for the movie 'GI Joe: Retaliation' in Sydney, Australia, Mar. 14, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

At least two Hollywood directors have expressed interest in developing a film about the successful rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped for more than two weeks in a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

Michael Scott, chief executive officer of American Christian production studio Pure Flix, posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday announcing his plans to produce a film about the story.